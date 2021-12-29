AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of topics, including Khan’s thoughts on rising superstar Hook, and how he wanted to sign Kyle O’Reilly as soon as he became a free agent. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Hook could be rookie of the year any year:

Hook could be rookie of the year in any year. He has the marketing machine fully behind him. He’s had great coaching from his father, Taz, who is his mentor, and he’s learned from a lot of very intelligent pro wrestlers.

Says every time fans see him on screen in 2022 it will be a big deal: