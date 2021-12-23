AEW President Tony Khan thanked the fans for last night’s Undisputed Era reunion on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which saw Kyle O’Reilly make his debut and join Bobby Fish in helping Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy.

Khan took to Twitter and said the reunion still doesn’t feel real.

“I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you,” Khan wrote.

O’Reilly will make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite when he teams with Cole and Fish to take on Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent in six-man action.

For those who missed it, you can click here for O’Reilly’s post-show statement on signing with AEW, along with a look at his new AEW merchandise.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Khan’s full tweet:

I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2021

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1473826691902550017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.