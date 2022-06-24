AEW President Tony Khan participated in a call with the pro-wrestling media earlier today to promote this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and answer a number of questions regarding the industry. Highlights can be found below.

-Says there has already been talks for a Forbidden Door 2 based on the ticket sales success of the first. Discusses the depth of his roster and how it helps immensely when guys go down with injury.

-Khan is asked about Jeff Hardy and whether a Wellness Policy will be put in place. He says that AEW does have a Wellness Policy, but not on drinking. Reveals that most of the roster can drink responsibly. He mentions how Moxley came to him regarding going to rehab, which is not what happened with Hardy. He ends that Hardy is doing a lot better and gives him credit for doing the right thing.

-When asked to elaborate on the Wellness Policy Khan says that he and AEW are always there for anybody who wants to step up and ask for help. Promises talent that if they need time off or need any treatment at any time they can come to him.

-Explains that an AEW interim world title was created to build up a unification matchup somewhere down the line. Says this is done in boxing and UFC all the time, and has always been very effective.