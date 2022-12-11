Former NXT UK superstar Trent Seven made his AEW debut on this past Friday’s edition of Rampage, where the Moustache Mountain member unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic championship in a very competitive matchup.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Seven’s status with AEW at last night’s ROH Final Battle media scrum. Here is what he had to say:

He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last night, he could appear with us again,” said Tony Khan. “He couldn’t certainly appear with us again. He’s come and done really nice. So he’s been here for appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night. Great show last night.

Seven is a well-established veteran in the British wrestling scene, and a former NXT tag champion alongside Tyler Bate.