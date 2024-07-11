Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite ended with the women’s world champion covered in blood.

But when will women get to compete in the annual AEW Blood & Guts match?

It could happen at “some point,” according to the boss man of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the possibility of adding a women’s Blood & Guts match to AEW in the future during an appearance on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match,” Khan said. “I think you need a lot of people tied in on [the] story, and a lot of healthy people.”

Khan continued, “We have a great roster that we’re building up, and I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now today. And I’m really excited about that. So if we ever get to the point where we’ve got enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.”

In the past, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale have voiced their opinions on the topic, noting how much they would love the opportunity.

“To be the first woman to have a Blood & Guts match — I would cry,” Blue said during an interview with WGN Radio in June, noting she wants to be in the Blood & Guts cage “so badly.”