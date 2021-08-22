AEW President Tony Khan appeared to have commented on what WWE President Nick Khan had to say about the changes coming to WWE NXT.

The changes to NXT are the look of the show and using taller and younger wrestlers instead of older and smaller wrestlers. Khan also talked about having a system in place that is easy to transition into doing for those who want to work in WWE.

AEW’s Khan wrote the following on Twitter:

“Professional wrestling is an art form. You don’t create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way.”