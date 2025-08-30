Shane Taylor Promotions are the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated The Sons of Texas (Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, and Sammy Guevara) at Death Before Dishonor.

Following the win, Taylor spoke at the post-show press conference and was asked what capturing the titles meant to him. He said,

“I was the third ever black male to win the Ring of Honor TV Title and was told by so many that there would only be one man to win the World Title, which would be Jay Lethal, until (Jonathan) Gresham. I put, at the time, the six-man win that I had with Kaun and Moses above that TV Title win because it wasn’t just about me. It was about taking people with me and bringing other people up. This one tops that. This is the most important championship win of my 18-year career and it’s because of the people I’m doing it with. STP, prior, was smash mouth football. Now, we are the most complete unit in all of pro wrestling. We can do it all. You want to throw hands, gotchu. You want to go technical, gotchu. Tag team, gotchu. Trios, clearly, we gotchu. Charisma, intelligence, we can do everything, do it on, no pun intended, the elite levels. AEW is undoubtedly where the best wrestle, but Ring of Honor is where the baddest rumble.”

After Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite concluded, Tony Khan announced that Taz will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame. The ceremony was originally scheduled for the August 30th episode of AEW Collision but has been pushed back to the September 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite. “TK” said,

“He asked for more time to get his family and everybody lined up. Taz did ask if I could please postpone the surprise induction for [Collision] until Wednesday. I have granted that stay for him. Tomorrow (on Collision), we were planning to raise Taz up into the rafter, but it was a surprise, and he tried to get his family and everybody lined up. He said, ‘Can you wait until Wednesday, please?’ We’re going to wait until Wednesday. It’s from him. It’s the least we can do for Taz. It is a real honor for us to do that for him in this building.”

During Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event, a technical issue with the streaming provider Brightcove prevented fans using Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge from accessing the show.

In response, AEW President Tony Khan made the event available to watch for free on YouTube and granted all HonorClub members a complimentary one-month credit for the inconvenience.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, Khan addressed the streaming problems and explained his decision, noting that while offering the free credit is costly, it was the right thing to do. He added that AEW will work with Brightcove to resolve the issue moving forward. He said,

“Tonight, our streaming provider had issues only with browsers, and if anybody’s a fan, and if anybody’s affected by it, I didn’t wanna have anybody that’s not included so I made a decision in the chair in the back while the show was happening. I put the show up free worldwide on YouTube… And I’m gonna give everybody a one-month credit, all the current subscribers… Really everybody should be able to get that credit, and I heard it was only on certain browsers. At first, we thought it only was (Google) Chrome and Firefox, but then also, they said Microsoft Edge. So I said, ‘You know, if it’s affecting those people, everybody should be able to just watch it for free on YouTube’ and we’ll rectify it with the streaming provider, Brightcove, that was responsible… The show we delivered was fantastic, and then I think new fans must have seen it. It was a well-received choice. People thought it was a good thing to do, and you know, that’s a lot of money — a month of subscriptions — I’m not gonna lie to you. We have thousands of thousands of subscribers. That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars that I’m gonna eat with a month subscription but it’s okay, because we made new fans. I’ll rectify it with the people responsible on the other end and the fans got a great show tonight and it seemed like almost unanimously positive response on social media…”

