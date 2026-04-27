The AEW President has a lot of respect for “The Cleaner” and “The Rainmaker.”

During a recent appearance on the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, Tony Khan offered high praise for Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada.

“It’s something to me where, when I watch ‘The Godfather’ and I think it’s so perfect, and I can watch it over and over,” Khan said. “And then, they actually went out and managed to make a movie in ‘Godfather II,’ of the same standard that complements the original.”

High praise, indeed.

Khan wasn’t done yet.

“They go together so well,” he continued. “That’s the rivalry between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. They made this incredible, incredible match that, to me, is like ‘The Godfather,’ it’s the perfect match.”

He continued, “And then they have gone out with their rivalry and managed to maintain that level of perfection and do something that is not repetitive, it’s complementary. That is the standard of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega.”