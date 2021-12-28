Tony Khan appeared on 1010XL in Jacksonville for a new interview.

During it, the AEW President talked about why he thinks fans have gravitated to AEW and what differentiates his company from WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t have 27 Hollywood writers sitting around, writing sketch comedy for the show. We do great wrestling matches. The wrestling that a lot of people in Jacksonville and the south east grew up on. That’s the wrestling I grew up on and I love it. For me, it starts at the top and because I am a big wrestling fan, I try to put on matches that the fans want to see. I try not to screw over the fans.

I don’t advertise matches that aren’t going to happen, we don’t false advertise stuff. We try to give matches that the fans want to see. We try not to do the same matches every week, rematch, rematch, rematch, I know some of you are familiar with that where wrestling companies go around with the same guys and girls wrestling every night. It’s not like that here. We have fresh matches and fresh stories. We try to make it about the wrestling and not the sideshow. I think that’s what a lot of fans have gravitated towards. I grew up a big wrestling fan and it’s giving me a sense of how to present it to the fans where you know every week you get great matches, kick ass stuff, good surprises, and it’s one of the reasons fans have gravitated towards AEW.”