What is going on with the rumors of AEW taking shots at NWA with the introduction of their AEW National Championship?

Allow Tony Khan to explain.

As noted, Tony Khan hosted live stream to make late announcements for AEW Collision on 11/15 on Friday evening.

In addition to the new match and segment announcements revealed for tonight’s Saturday night on AEW on TNT prime time program, the All Elite Wrestling boss-man also spoke about a conversation he recently had with NWA President Billy Corgan.

“I ended up having a really nice conversation about it with the President of the NWA, Billy Corgan,” Khan said. “I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for what he’s doing. I really love the traditions of pro wrestling and I had a really nice talk with Billy and we hadn’t talked in a long time so I think it was good for him to hear this.”

Khan continued, “I respect him and I respect the NWA, and we’re trying to do something different here.”

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 11/15 episode of AEW Collision:

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe

* Alex Windsor & Riho vs. Hyan & Maya World

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak

* Juice Robinson, Bandido, & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & LFI (Sammy Guevara & RUSH)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results coverage.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)