Tony Khan is opening up about his interest in potentially acquiring WWE during its historic sale process.

Back in 2023, WWE officially went up for sale and was ultimately purchased by Endeavor, leading to its merger with UFC and the creation of TKO.

At the time, it was reported that Base 10, the ownership group behind All Elite Wrestling, submitted a $6.9 billion bid for the company.

During a recent appearance on the Coach & Bro Show with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo, AEW President Tony Khan addressed his involvement in the process and confirmed his strong interest at the time.

“I was very interested in the process and if there was going to be a sale, I at least wanted to have a chance to be involved,” he said. “If it had gone for any less than that, I would have really kicked myself.”

Khan went on to explain that while he remains limited in what he can publicly discuss, he doesn’t have any regrets about how things played out from his perspective.

“While respecting the confidentiality of that, I would say that I don’t have any complaints about that process from my side that I would want to talk about right now,” he continued. “I do think there was some stuff to that and while respecting the confidentiality of the whole thing, I would also say that, at the time, just reiterating, if it had gone for any less, I would have beat myself up. Why wouldn’t you put in a bid? I thought that was a very reasonable number.”

During the same interview, Tony Khan also addressed Chris Jericho choosing to return to AEW instead of WWE.