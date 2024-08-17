Tony Khan has shed some more light on his much-discussed meeting at a private airport with Shane McMahon back on July 29.

During a recent appearance on The Dan LaBatard Show, the AEW and ROH President was asked about the meeting with Shane-O-Mac at the private airport in Arlington, Texas back on 7/29, claiming it was the first time the two had ever met in person.

“That was the first time we’ve ever met,” Khan said.

Additionally, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling spoke about who he thinks took the infamous photo from his meeting with Shane McMahon, which quickly surfaced online.

“I think somebody who works at the airport,” Khan speculated. “We were just talking in the airport lounge, having a real nice chat as the photo evidenced, and somebody just walked in like they were on their phone, ‘Oops, sorry,’ and then walked away. I think that’s probably what it was. It wasn’t that slick. Also, it’s not a top secret thing. I wanted to have a nice conversation with him.”

Khan continued, “I’ve heard a lot of nice things about him. We have a bunch of mutual friends. We were both in Dallas, they said, ‘You guys should meet up,’ so we met up at the airport and it was a nice talk. I thought he’s a very respectful and respectable person, and somebody I really enjoyed talking to.”

