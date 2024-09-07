Tony Khan was “shocked and appalled” by the recent comments made by attorney Stephen P. New regarding the legendary Jim Ross.

As noted, the attorney reacted to Jim Ross calling the lawsuit against AEW “frivolous” when giving an in-depth breakdown behind the legal action being brought to AEW, Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni by Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins.

The AEW President took to X on Saturday morning and weighed in with his thoughts on New’s comments about ‘Good Ol’ J.R.’

“I’ve just read Stephen P. New’s comments about Jim Ross,” Khan wrote. “I’m shocked [and] appalled by these comments on legend Jim Ross, part of AEW’s foundation, someone so important from the beginning of AEW and still right now today.”

Khan continued, “AEW, JR [and] I reserve all rights. See you tonight at AEW All Out.”