AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Superstar Crossover to promote this week’s Grand Slam events in New York, which will hail from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the third year in a row.

During his chat Khan would be asked about CM Punk’s firing and how he and the AEW roster are dealing with the fallout from Punk’s All In incident. Khan responded with the following:

Well, I can’t really comment on that. I appreciate you asking but I’m very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we’ve been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we’ve ever had and the TV shows have been really strong. We’ve had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it’s all really coming together.

Similar to Punk’s controversy in 2022 Khan remained quiet on these questions and instead directed his attention to the upcoming AEW cards, including the promotion’s first-ever Wrestle Dream pay-per-view. You can see that latest card by clicking here. For the latest on Punk’s departure, click here.

