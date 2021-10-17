During his interview with Rasslin With Brandon Walker, Tony Khan dismissed MJF stating that there are only four pillars of AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s more than four. Those four were who he named and that’s his personal list. I think those four are all pillars of this company, and then some. But we have so many. He’s right that those four are all building blocks to this company. MJF and Darby Allin and Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara. There are many others that I can list. We talked about Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker, we can talk about them until we’re blue in the face. Ricky Starks and Hangman Page. There are so many young stars.

Credit: Rasslin With Brandon Walker. H/T 411Mania.com