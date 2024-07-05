Tony Khan was in the house at Michael Rubin’s annual “white party” this week.

On July 4, 2024, the AEW and ROH President attended the annual themed party, which has hosted such celebrities as Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, CJ Stroud, Beyonce and WWE President Nick Khan.

While at the party, Tony Khan took a photo with popular content creator Druski.

“The boys were back in town Chairmen AEW + #CouldaBeenRecords Druski,” Khan wrote as the caption to the photo on X. “Thank you for an amazing night, Michael Rubin!”

Khan continued, “Now I’m heading back to Chicago (via Timecop tech) for TONIGHT’s Friday Night AEW Rampage: Beach Break at 10pm ET/9pm CT, after The Suicide Squad TONIGHT on TNT!”