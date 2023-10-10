Tony Khan is unhinged.

The AEW President has been promoting this evening’s “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite in Kansas City, a show that will go head-to-head with NXT due to the MLB Playoffs knocking AEW out of its normal time slot for the week. Both programs have loaded up their shows in anticipation for the head-to-head battle.

Last night, Khan announced that the first 30-minutes of Dynamite will be commercial free, a response to NXT announcing the exact same thing for its broadcast on USA. When one user on social media told Khan he wasn’t going to watch Dynamite Khan responded by sharing a gif of Roderick Strong saying, “Who gives a f**k?” A separate user then told Khan that Vince McMahon would never say such a thing, and that if he did it would upset AEW fans.

This is what prompted Khan to respond with the following: “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds.”

Khan is obviously referring to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against McMahon that forced the 78-year-old icon into retirement last year, a retirement that was short-lived after making the Endeavor/WWE/UFC merger happen.

