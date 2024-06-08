Tony Khan Addresses WWE’s Business Practices

During the weekend, some individuals reported that AEW Collision had just over 100,000 viewers. These figures were incorrect, as they represented the midnight airing on TNT due to the NBA Playoffs, not the 8 p.m. slot when AEW Collision actually aired.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer suggested that WWE provided these misleading numbers. AEW President Tony Khan responded, accusing WWE of employing tactics similar to those used against Jim Crockett Promotions and other wrestling territories in the 1980s. He writes:

These are the same predatory business practices that Jim Crockett Promotions + many former wrestling territories faced in the 1980s.

I’m very grateful to all of you wrestling fans who watch AEW, and @AEW is here to stay. See you TONIGHT on @TNTdrama.

In reality, the taped episode of AEW Collision on Saturday attracted 378,000 viewers.