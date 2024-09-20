Don’t expect a WWE and AEW co-promoted event any time in the next five years.

The next 100 years?

Possibly.

During an appearance on the Maggie & Perloff show this week, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if wrestling fans will ever see an AEW and WWE joint show in the future.

“I can’t say ever,” Khan responded. “Anything could happen at some point. It’s hard to say. What’s the timeline? In the next 100 years, quite possibly.”

So you’re telling me there’s a chance!

When pressed about a potential WWE and AEW joint show in the next five years, Khan was less optimistic.

“That seems far less likely,” he said.

So basically, the odds aren’t one in 100.

They’re more like one in a million.

But still … a chance!

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview from the Maggie & Perloff show at Apple.com.