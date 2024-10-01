Tony Khan is a busy man.

Too busy to watch six hour-long episodes of a documentary about his former competitor.

The AEW and ROH President appeared on Quinn & Cantara – The Blood and The Treasure on PYX 106 to promote the special five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, and during the interview, was asked if he has seen Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

“No, I’ve been so busy with football and wrestling that I have not seen that documentary,” Khan responded. “I’ve not gotten to watch that. I’m mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world.”

It was then brought up to Khan that “Vince did a lot of wrestling, you have to give him that,” to which he replied, “I’ve never met him and have never really worked with him.”

Khan continued, “I have grown up as a wrestling fan and historian of the pro wrestling business, so absolutely, we love being the challenger promotion and trying to grow and build AEW from the ground up. It’s only been five years and we’ve done a lot in that time.”

