Tony Khan is always keeping an eye on up-and-coming talent in the world of pro wrestling.

As the AEW and ROH President, the boss-man of two of the top North American-based pro wrestling promotions is always interested to see who is on the rise.

During a recent in-depth interview with 107.7 The Bone’s Baby Huey, Tony Khan spoke about “constantly evaluating the market” in search of new talent, Tommaso Ciampa being one that he recently signed to a deal, as well as his thoughts on AJ Styles.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On constantly evaluating the market in search of talent on the rise: “I am constantly evaluating the market and scouting for fantastic wrestlers if they are available to join AEW. And AEW is where the best wrestle, and it will be for a very long time.”

On signing Tommaso Ciampa fresh off of his departure from WWE: “He’s a fantastic wrestler. And to have somebody of his quality come in, instantly he’s additive in AEW. We’ve got somebody that’s joined us that can have fantastic matches, whether it’s people he’s lined up against in past wrestling matches, whether it’s an old rival or somebody fresh and new that he’s never been matched up against, there’s so many exciting possibilities for Tommaso Ciampa in AEW.”

On AJ Styles: “AJ Styles is one of the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever seen. I’ve been a fan of his for decades and I grew up watching him. He’s one of the best I’ve seen. Since I was a teenager, I’ve been watching him. He’s incredible. I also think that, whether it’s been overseas internationally or in the US, everywhere he’s been, he’s been a top star and a huge addition to that promotion. Some of the very best wrestling I’ve ever seen, AJ did in New Japan-Pro Wrestling with the Bullet Club. All over the world, he’s respected as one of the all-time greats.”

MORE AEW NEWS: Backstage Update On Rumors Of Chris Jericho Jumping-Ship From AEW To WWE To Finish His Career