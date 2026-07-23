As noted, Tony Khan took part in his usual pre-show media call to promote the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In addition to the AEW President addressing the Tay Melo release request and Sammy Guevara situation, the boss-man also touched on additional topics, such as Hangman Page and MJF’s status, Redemption main event rumors, early start-time for the show and recent influx of free agents from WWE.

Khan said Hangman Page’s return seems “imminent” following his recent Collision promo. He wasn’t asked why the return was announced on short notice.

Asked whether Redemption’s early start time was to help fans catch public transit after a late show, Khan said he wanted to “experiment with some things.”

Asked to confirm whether Kenny Omega vs. MJF is set for Redemption, following a TSN promo that suggested as much, Khan said he needs to keep “some sleight of hand in these things.” Without confirming plans directly, he said he believes the right moves have been made.

Asked about the status of AEW Heels, Khan said he hasn’t been directly involved and needs to check with some people in the business for an update.

Asked about the free agents currently available, Khan said he’s keeping an eye on things and that there’s a lot of talent out there. He didn’t tease any appearances for this weekend.

Asked if he’s considered a Crockett Cup-style tournament given AEW’s access to talent from ROH, NJPW, and CMLL, Khan said he’s thought about it and spoke highly of ROH’s tag team scene in particular. He also said he wants to further build up the women’s tag division.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.