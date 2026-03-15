Tony Khan is still celebrating the massive impact of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, calling the bout a historic moment that shattered business records for the company.

Speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of AEW Revolution in Los Angeles this weekend (see video below), the AEW President reflected on the emotional main event from the 2024 edition of the pay-per-view.

That match saw Sting team with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in what was billed as the legendary icon’s final match.

Khan spoke highly of Sting’s run in AEW and emphasized the significance of the moment.

“AEW Revolution a few years ago was Sting’s final encounter, the retirement match of one of wrestling’s greatest legends ever, Sting,” Khan said.

He went on to highlight Sting and Darby Allin’s undefeated run as a tag team during the WWE Hall of Famer’s time with the company, describing their journey as one of the most memorable stretches in AEW history.

“Sting and Darby ended up going on one of the greatest runs ever, undefeated in their entire run in AEW. They became the world tag team champions and Sting retired undefeated in AEW and had, I think, the greatest retirement match ever a couple years ago at Revolution against the Young Bucks and it set every business record.”

It wasn’t just hype, either.

The event did indeed produce several notable milestones for AEW and the venue itself.

The attendance was announced as a sellout crowd of 16,878 fans, which included approximately 760 complimentary tickets.

It was reported that the event generated an estimated gate of $1.05 million, making it the first million-dollar gate in the history of the Greensboro Coliseum.