AEW at 2300 Arena has a nice ring to it.

Tony Khan agrees.

During the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 media scrum in Philadelphia, PA. on Sunday, April 6, the AEW President was asked about the possibility of the company running a show at the famous 2300 Arena in Philly.

Khan, a former super fan of the original Philadelphia-based Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion, made it clear that he loves the idea.

“2300 Arena, right? I would be very interested in that, truthfully,” Khan stated. “I would absolutely love to run there.”

Khan continued, “I think that it would be really cool if we could go to the 2300 Arena sometime. I haven’t been there in a long time.”

AEW ran the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on 4/6 for their annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event. For those who missed the show, check out our complete AEW Dynasty 2025 Results.

