Chris Jericho is the self-proclaimed “King of New York.”

With that in mind, what better song than Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” to use as entrance music?

Tony Khan spoke about securing the rights to the song for Chris Jericho’s ring walk for his ROH World Championship defense against Matt Cardona at the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night.

“For the King of New York, I thought it would be appropriate,” Khan said at the ROH Final Battle 2024 post-show media scrum. “Chris Jericho is the King of New York, so what better way for him to come to the ring for his championship match than ‘New York, New York?’”

Khan continued, “I thought it would be something special and it came out great. It was a great part of the presentation. Since we all woke up in a city that never sleeps, we all wanted to play that song. It was a great moment and something special for Final Battle.”

