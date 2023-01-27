AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the 98 Rock in Baltimore program to discuss the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last July with a severe concussion. Khan states in his interview that even though he’s happy to have Cole back in the rotation, his main concern above everything else was Cole’s health. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Cole’s health was the main priority:

It’s a very important concern. When Adam Cole was injured, we absolutely wanted to take as much time and evaluate what we could do for him, how we could treat him, and do whatever we could to put his health first before we even considered any possibility that he was going to return to the ring.

How Cole made incredible progress in brain therapy:

It’s only now that he’s made this kind of progress in his brain therapy and his recovery to where we believe Adam Cole is ready to return to the ring. I’m very excited about that and it’s great to have him come back to AEW Dynamite and we’re so excited about more Adam Cole in AEW going forward.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)