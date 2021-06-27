AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Pardon My Take to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he was able to convince Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and assistant coach Charlie Strong to appear in the Stadium Stampede II matchup between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, which took place at last month’s Double or Nothing pay per view. Highlights are below.

Asking Jaguars coach Urban Meyer to appear in Stadium Stampede:

He’s my friend. We were at work and sometimes the crossing over. I was in his office and we were looking at the roster and he was packing up. I said, ‘Would you do me a favor tomorrow?’ ‘Sure, what is it?’ I told him what it was, to appear in Stadium Stampede. ‘It’ll be like, you and Charlie are working in your office late on Sunday night.

How assistant coach Charlie Strong is a big wrestling fan:

Charlie is a huge wrestling fan, so he’ll get a huge kick out of it. Chris Jericho and MJF are going to brawl through your office while you’re working. We’ll improv a great scene.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Urban is the best. Urban and Charlie were happy to do it. It was a fun crossing over of the two things.

