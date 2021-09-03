AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Bleacher Report to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, an event that Khan believes will bring back the lapsed wrestling fan thanks to the unique card that includes the return of CM Punk. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he hopes the show will bring fans back to watch wrestling:

“I think this would be a great entry point to get back into wrestling. We launched two years ago and have built a great audience in a short time. I think we have a good track record of providing good PPVs and this is by far the best one yet. It has the most exciting lineup with the most star power. We’ve got the great wrestling that our fans have been accustomed to getting and have devoted their attention to. This show is going to bring back fans who haven’t watched wrestling in a long time, and I am going to be cognizant of that and try to make sure we deliver something very special that will make them want to keep coming back. There are people who are going to be watching this PPV who haven’t watched in a long time, and a lot it will be because of the anticipation of CM Punk’s return to the ring, and not just for any match, but coming back for such a hot promotion at such a hot time, and against the hottest young wrestler in the business.”

On Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage:

“We have Kenny Omega defending the AEW title against Christian Cage, who has had this amazing comeback and has won over the AEW fans. I think people were excited when he arrived, and he has quelled any doubts about how he would fare with this current crop of wrestlers. He has had so many great matches, and this is his first one-on-one PPV match. He’s earned it.”

On Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander:

“Britt Baker is one of the hottest wrestlers in the world right now and has built this massive buzz. Kris Statlander has been a top prospect here for almost two years. She had an injury that put her out, but she has been undefeated since she came back. She looks better than ever and is going to be a big test for Baker. It’s a great match for us.”

On The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros:

“The Young Bucks have been one of the top tag teams in the world for many years and since AEW launched, we have put a real commitment to tag team wrestling. Because of their change in attitude and use of outside interference, I put in this stipulation that the winners of a tournament would fight them in a steel cage with no interference so we get a fair winner.”

On Miro vs. Eddie Kingston:

“Miro has been so great as the TNT champion. He ended the reign of the longest-reigning champion, Allin, and has become a dominant champion in AEW. Eddie Kingston has really built an international following and this is the hottest point in his career, so this would be a great time for him to become the face of TNT.”