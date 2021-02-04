AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of topics, including how much he’s enjoyed booking the Darby Allin and Team Taz feud, and how well Allin did against Cage and Starks in singles-matchups. Highlights are below.

Says the current storyline with Darby Allin and Team Taz has been one of his favorite that he’s booked:

As far as my favorite thing that’s a start to finish thing that I did a lot of stuff on. I brought it up before but definitely the whole Darby against Team Taz and what it became and then bringing in Sting. It’s still going, and it’s been going a long time. I think there’s been a lot of cool moments. Ricky coming in. Like I said, didn’t have him as the name but knew we needed to add somebody with Brian [Cage], and that was clearly the guy and then Will along the way. Taz would add so much to it with his expertise and being a great coach, and he’s a great commentator for us, but he adds so much to them and the presentation of it. Ricky has added a lot too. Brian was a guy who signed off the bat, and he was injured when we first signed him.

How well Darby’s segments did with Starks and Cage:

I had this idea saved up for Darby, but then with Sting being available, plugging him into it. I wanted to do something big, build up to a big Darby vs. Ricky match and save Darby vs. Brian. So we get two huge ratings along the way, build them both up for months and months, and we ended up doing huge ratings for both. We did over a million for Darby and Ricky, and Ricky had never won a match on Dynamite. Ricky, I really believe in and had great moments. He’s had great ideas too.

