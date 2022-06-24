AEW President Tony Khan participated in a call with the pro-wrestling media earlier today to promote this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and answer a number of questions regarding the industry. Highlights can be found below.

-Says injuries did hurt the Forbidden Door card but is grateful that AEW and NJPW have enough big stars to make suitable substitutions.

-How it was challenging to book Forbidden Door from the beginning because there were a lot of NJPW stars that were not available from the get-go. He wanted to build angles on television, and names Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Okada as the biggest ones he could get. Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy had been planned for a while.

-There will be a stipulation announced on tonight’s Rampage regarding both Forbidden Door and next week’s Blood & Guts.

-Talks about losing Punk and Danielson back-to-back to injury, two wrestlers he considers the very best in the business. Knows that he and fans were excited for Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., but is still excited to build the match around a mystery opponent, one he promises will live up to expectations.

-More matches will be added to the Buy-In. Those will be announced on tonight’s Rampage.

-Khan talks about AEW potentially touring in Canada. Names Edmonton as Calgary as spots that the promotion could draw well. Shouts out Bret Hart and his top two Canadian stars, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

-Regarding Okada’s AEW debut Khan says it was a huge honor to have him on Dynamite. He adds that he has admired Okada for many years, and knew at a young age what a top prospect he would be. Hypes the fatal-four way and puts over Okada, Cole, White, and Page. Says it was hard to book that angle since Okada wasn’t available until the week before the show.

-When asked if Forbidden Door is a test run for AEW to add more PPVs Khan says no, and instead, saw it as an opportunity to put on a huge marquee event that gets fans talking. Says he is open to more NJPW belts being defended on AEW shows, especially with the crossover stars they have like Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, etc.

-Thought Forbidden Door worked in late June because it was far enough away from Double or Nothing. He says that the goal is to still top AEW’s highest selling pay-per-view, ALL OUT 2021. Adds that fans have been calling for an AEW/NJPW crossover and he delivered.

-Regarding PPV buys Khan says that they don’t have those numbers yet but believes that the hardcores will heavily contribute as they always have for all big AEW events, with most coming at the last-minute. He credits Eric Bischoff for working with Antoni Inoki during the WCW/NJPW collaboration back in the day.