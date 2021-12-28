AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Booking matches to end in a draw:

“We’ve had some time-limit draws in AEW, and it is important to note that there have been great rematches to those draws. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin [from June 2019] is a really strong example of that, and of course there was a title change later on between those two. Moxley and PAC wrestled to a draw on one of the first-ever Dynamites, then had a great match on the Jericho Cruise. That led to Mox challenging Jericho at Revolution, which led to a title change and a great title run. So the key is the rematches and the interest that builds from those draws.”

The decision to hold the Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page rematch on the January 5 Dynamite:

“Page and Bryan was really special. It was the first 60-minute time-limit draw in AEW, and one of the first I can ever remember on a live pro wrestling show. There was Kerry Von Erich–Ric Flair in Hawai‘i [in 1985], but that didn’t air live. Nick Bockwinkel-Curt Hennig [in 1986] is another good example of a world title draw, but that also didn’t air live. I can’t think of another example of it within the past 30 years. It’s generated so much interest in the rematch, which will kick off the era of AEW on TBS. It is two wrestlers fighting over who is the best. What is better than that?”

The rise of Dr. Britt Baker over the past year