AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on ‘In The Kliq’ to discuss all things All Elite Wrestling.

During it, he was asked about letting Bryan Danielson possibly work NJPW’s G1 Climax tournament. While he thinks it would be cool to see, it would also be hard to let one AEW’s top stars miss so much TV time.

“To be honest. I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it’s quite possible, could be AEW World Champion. Either way, I mean, I think it’d be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get away from the show that much. We’ll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match in San Francisco on March 5,” said Tony.