Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature the in-ring return of ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. He will face Josh Woods. Briscoe made his AEW in-ring debut on the January 25 episode, defeating Jay Lethal just over one week after the tragic passing of his brother Jay Briscoe.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about getting the chance to continue highlighting the work of the ROH Hall of Famer on AEW TV.

“This match is a great opportunity to see Mark Briscoe, one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet,” Khan said. “His match against Jay Lethal that honored the late, great Jay Briscoe celebrated his brother, that was an emotional, unforgettable moment. Mark has brought so much positivity with him, and people want to see him wrestle. Now he has this issue with Mark Sterling and Josh Woods, who is an incredibly talented wrestler. AEW fans are in for a great treat tonight on Dynamite on TBS.”

The return of ROH TV will be officially announced during Briscoe vs. Woods on tonight’s show.

Khan commented on tonight’s show on the Road to Revolution.

“This is going to be a great night of pro wrestling,” Khan said. “It’s a stacked card, we’re building toward Revolution and we’re building off some outstanding shows. Tonight’s show is going to be another great one.”

