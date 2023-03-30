AEW/ROH President Tony Khan recently spoke with Tim and Eli on Battleground to hype up this Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Khan revealed during his chat that new ROH tag team titles will be introduced at the event, which will see new champions crowned in the first-ever Reach For The Sky ladder match, one that was made to honor the late Jay Briscoe. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On crowning new ROH tag champions and honoring Jay Briscoe:

We were talking about ideas to pay tribute to the late, great Jamin Pugh, Jay Briscoe. So many of us loved Jay Briscoe, he’s beloved in the locker room and there are wrestling fans all over the world that loved him. We wanted to pay tribute to him in Ring of Honor with something special and of all the ideas I heard, this was by far the best idea.

How a new belt design will be introduced:

It came from somebody who liked him a lot and wanted to contribute a good idea. It’s really something that, Mark Briscoe thought it was a great idea, and that was important to me too. Having his opinion and having his buy in to this made all the difference in the world. It’ll be new belts, we retired the old design.

