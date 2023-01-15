Tony Khan spoke in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc) about how he can balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC.
For the AEW President, it all comes down to being able to multitask. Here is what he had to say:
“I started out, and I would be in the football office 80 hours a week. Now, because originally when I started working at Fulham, I started outsourcing some of my work that I would do as far as the analytics on the weekly opponent, or the team, to self-scout, or free agency, some of that stuff. I’m still doing a good amount of the work in the office, and also, I have a laptop I bring on the road; it’s out in the car in the parking lot here and I take it everywhere I go. I’m at the wrestling show and I have my NFL laptop ready to go while I’m writing the match card, laying out who’s gonna wrestle who on the big match, and I also have my NFL laptop, I might have the coach at Fulham calling to talk about players. You have to be ready to multitask, just like as a parent, you have multiple kids, multiple responsibilities, and you love everything you’re doing.“