AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s Dynamite. Here are the highlights:

Starting Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley feud:

“I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together,” Khan says. “We’ve been building to that moment, and people are very interested in what Danielson had to say and Moxley’s reaction to it. When our fans respond, I’m always listening.”

Importance of Danielson:

“Off-screen, Bryan is such a valuable resource,” Khan says. “I recently asked him and Jade Cargill, who is already starting an amazing run as our TBS champion, to work together. I think Bryan is the world’s greatest pro wrestler, and he has such valuable insight. Jade is incredibly driven, and Bryan’s been a great mentor to her so far.”

Wednesday’s Dynamite card including Adam Page defending the AEW Title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch: