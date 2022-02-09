AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s Dynamite. Here are the highlights:
Starting Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley feud:
“I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together,” Khan says. “We’ve been building to that moment, and people are very interested in what Danielson had to say and Moxley’s reaction to it. When our fans respond, I’m always listening.”
Importance of Danielson:
“Off-screen, Bryan is such a valuable resource,” Khan says. “I recently asked him and Jade Cargill, who is already starting an amazing run as our TBS champion, to work together. I think Bryan is the world’s greatest pro wrestler, and he has such valuable insight. Jade is incredibly driven, and Bryan’s been a great mentor to her so far.”
Wednesday’s Dynamite card including Adam Page defending the AEW Title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch:
“This week will be a great showcase for AEW, especially the world title match,” Khan says. “‘Hangman’ Page has been through so much in a short amount of time as AEW champion, especially those two very long, very epic matches against Bryan Danielson. Now he’s facing Lance Archer in a match where he won the IWGP U.S. championship. He’s one of our most menacing wrestlers, and this should be a great world-title main event.”
“There are going to be some great matches this week on Dynamite,” Khan says. “In addition to that, the element of surprise will give the fans that much more of a thrill.”