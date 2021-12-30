Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider to discuss all things AEW. Here are the highlights:

Introducing the TBS championship for the women’s division:

“We had a great tournament for the title. Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho emerged as big free agents signed. Jade Cargill is widely considered the rookie of the year. All of them represent huge strides made from how we started. We also saw some of the original talents grow so much since we began. Britt Baker was voted most improved in the world. She is on top of the world as the world champion. We’ve had wrestlers come into AEW and get a lot better since they’ve been here. I think Tay Conti has dramatically improved. Her title match with Britt Baker from Full Gear was the best of Tay Conti’s career. She is only going to keep getting better. Penelope Ford is someone who has improved so much since AEW launched. She is one of our original women’s wrestlers. She is emblematic of how much better our women’s wrestling is than when we started. Tay’s partner Anna Jay has also improved so much. She was a rookie when she began. We’ve had a renaissance in our women’s division in recent months and the past year and I think it will continue to improve. With the TBS championship, we’re assured we’re having a great first champion.”

His relationships with talent:

“I really care about the people who work here. There is a lot I am especially close with. I really care about Jon Moxley. Not just because he is a great star and a great wrestler and has been great business for us and huge box office. But because he is a human being and my friend. I don’t just care about people when they are in the ring on top making money for us. It’s 24/7, 365 that I have to be there for people, and this company has to be there for people. It can’t just be the good times. When people have issues, whether it’s substance abuse problems or family problems, or just need the time away from work. I try to accommodate the best I can in every case because it’s the right thing to do.”

His New Year’s resolutions: