Tony Khan has been making the media rounds to promote next week’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event from Brisbane, Australia.

During a recent appearance on Compas on the Beat, the AEW President spoke about the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view on March 9. While on topic, he spoke about the much-talked-about Luka Doncic trade, while also inviting he and the Los Angeles Lakers to the 3/9 PPV on their home turf at the Crypto.com Arena.

“That’s a huge pick up for the Lakers,” Khan said. “Mark Williams has joined the Lakers. A lot of great things happening for the Lakers right now. Really excited to see how that turns out and excited to come back to Crypto.com Arena. You’re all invited. All the Lakers, everyone is invited.”

