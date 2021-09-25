AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation that is run by Martha Hart to honor the late great wrestler. This partnership will include the launch of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament with the winner receiving “The Owen” cup.

“This is going to be a tremendous event. It’s a great partnership with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart foundation. Martha is a very principled woman, to say the least. She is a very intelligent woman. She thought long and hard about this, and we talked for a long time about this. I talked to Martha about this for over a year on a regular basis. She put a lot of thought into it, and we put a lot of thought into it. That’s how this came together. She’s a really good person, and I think she wanted to make sure we’re good people too. I really like Martha a lot. You can’t say enough great things about the legacy of Owen Hart, how much it means to so many of us, and what a great opportunity this is to celebrate his life. We’ve had this in the works for a long time. The Owen, I think, can be a very special prize in wrestling. I think people are going to want to win The Owen. I believe we will really establish that as a very special thing in AEW, and a very special annual tradition. I’m excited to tell people more about that. I’ve got a few match announcements and a few big booking plans up my sleeve that I’m excited for people to find out about. That’s all coming I think in due time, and the Owen Hart announcement is really, really big for us. When we get through this huge night tonight on Friday Night Rampage, I think next week we will have a lot of cool stuff when the dust settles.”