Renee Paquette signed with AEW earlier this month and made her promotional debut on Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated, “Working with her is such a great pleasure.”

“Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan says. “She’s a consummate professional and brings so much knowledge and experience to our production backstage, and she’s brought her amazing presence to AEW TV. We’re very excited to have her … Her brain is so valuable for us to have backstage producing the shows.”

Paquette had many different roles throughout her tenure in WWE, and as a result, she brings a lot of expertise to the organization. She worked as a backstage interviewer, host, and later commentator for programs including “Talking Smack” and WWE’s pre-show panels for PPVs. Although Paquette has rejected the idea of returning to the announcer’s booth, she has already seen a lot of use.