Tony Khan continues to allude to AEW’s television rights negotiations with WarnerBros Discovery being close to finalized.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open Radio” on September 19, the AEW and ROH President once again teased a deal being announced in the near future.

“I didn’t bring my sunglasses to the Sirius studio today, but the future is so bright, I need them,” Khan said with a smile. “The future is that bright. I know there have been a lot of reports. I have not done any of the leaking.”

Khan continued, “With all due respect to the fine people at the Puck establishment and the Puck people, I didn’t talk to them. I know they have been reporting things that are very interesting. There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed, and Warner Brothers have not confirmed anything officially.”

The AEW boss-man concluded by saying that he can now say with complete certainty that AEW will remain on TBS and TNT for some time to come.

“We have a really exciting future there,” he said. “I can say with 100% certainty, AEW and TBS and TNT are here to stay for a long time.”

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding AEW’s television negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery.

