Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT concluded with the lumberjack matchup between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy, a bout that Big Money ended up winning thanks to an assist from The Blade.

In a dark segment after the show, AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Cassidy and The Best Friends in front of the live crowd about being added to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s CHAOS faction. Khan then hinted that the group should bring in some backup from CHAOS to help them next time. You can see the clip below. (Thanks to Stephanie Chase for providing the clip)

“Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” .@TonyKhan #AEWRampage #FullGear pic.twitter.com/qRuwSCMV5i — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) November 13, 2021

While CHAOS has many members that would be worthy of an AEW appearance the implication is that Khan is referring to top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada, who has been a dominating force for the Japanese promotion and wrestled a series of classic matches with current AEW world champion, Kenny Omega. Okada is in the states for tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley event in San Jose so perhaps a future Rainmaker appearance isn’t too far out of the question.

Stay tuned.