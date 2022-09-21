AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is teasing surprises for tonight’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS, and Friday’s Grand Slam edition of Rampage on TNT, which will tape tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City following the live Dynamite.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and teased surprises for both shows, and once again said he might have “a trick up his sleeve” for tonight’s Dynamite.

Khan said tonight’s tapings are the “closest thing to a pay-per-view on TV we’re going to get,” and that these will be “the most stacked four hours” AEW will ever present across the two shows.

Below is the current Dynamite line-up for tonight, along with the Rampage line-up for Friday, plus the Road To Grand Slam and Control Center videos:

AEW GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE:

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

AEW GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE:

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title match with Adam Page, Penta El Zero M, Jay Lethal, Lance Archer, Rush, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, Evil Uno, others

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante

* Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston

* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

