AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss the addition of Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and what he believes the World’s Strongest Man can contribute to the promotion. Highlights are below.

Teases that Henry may wrestle more than one match with the promotion:

“It’s gonna be great. Who’s to say it’s only going to be one? And Mark’s in great shape. He looks great, and I’m very excited. I think it could be more than one match. I think that’s very exciting, and it was a big announcement.”

How Henry joins Andrade El Idolo and the rest of what he considers the best roster in wrestling:

“And having Mark Henry here and now also having Andrade El Idolo here, that’s really awesome. And so we got some awesome legends. We got some of the top young stars right now, and it’s been really awesome few weeks for us in terms of stacking the roster. And I think we already had, in my opinion, the best roster in wrestling.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)