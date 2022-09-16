AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to hype this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which was filmed in Albany New York immediately following this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Khan states that he will release the full card for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite, as well as add more matchups for Grand Slam Rampage.

Khan writes, “Recently we’ve been on a great run on #AEWDynamite, a streak of great ratings + quality Dynamites going into Grand Slam! Tonight we’re back on #AEWRampage & will announce a full card for next week including exciting new matches we’ll add to next week’s 2 hour Grand Slam Rampage!”

The matches Khan is referring to were actually revealed at the Rampage tapings this past Wednesday. Spoilers for tonight’s Rampage, including what the matches will be, can be found here.