As the negotiations between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery continue and the return to Wembley Stadium in London, England for ALL IN 2024 continues to draw closer, AEW is in a big period in company history right now.

And it’s about to get bigger.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Saturday and teased “the most important announcements in AEW history looming large.”

“Thank you all who watch AEW as we approach indelible times in our history with AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium weeks away, plus the most important announcements in AEW history looming large now,” Khan wrote via X. “Don’t miss Saturday Night AEW Collision at 8pm ET/7pm CT, up NEXT on TNT TONIGHT!”