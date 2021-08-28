AEW President Tony Khan recently interviewed with the Wrestling Observer about a number of different topics, including whether the promotion will be bringing in Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and how fans should expect new additions to the roster in the next 4-6 months. Highlights are below.

Whether AEW is bringing in Daniel Bryan:

“I can’t answer that question. It’s fair for you to ask that question but it’s not anything I could address on the Observer today but it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

Says AEW will be making additions in the upcoming months:

“I’m definitely gonna make multiple additions over the next 4 to 6 months and I think there will be some activity in the near future. I can’t specify exactly what it is and I don’t think anybody would really want me to just like nobody would have wanted any confirmation of anything going into The First Dance of what it was or how it was gonna come off. I definitely will be active and have been active signing people from day 1 in this company. Recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company, it’s key to any sports business…”

