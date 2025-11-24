Tony Khan is hyping an announcement for the AEW Continental Classic, with a special Selection Show set to drop later tonight.

The annual C2 tournament officially kicks off on Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite, but Khan took to social media on Monday afternoon to reveal that fans won’t have to wait that long to learn the lineups.

AEW will stream a Selection Show at 10 p.m. Eastern to unveil the full fields for both the Blue League and the Gold League.

“It’s Selection Monday! Continental Classic starts THIS WEEK on Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote. “After an incredible Full Gear, we reveal the Blue League + Gold League wrestlers TONIGHT! The C2 Selection Show streams on @AEW at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/8 pm MT/7 pm PT TONIGHT!”

The first wave of entrants was revealed during the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view this past Saturday night, with a backstage segment confirming that Kyle Fletcher, Konsosuke Takeshita, and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family will all enter this year’s field.

AEW also addressed the status of Kyle O’Reilly, noting that he will not be cleared for the tournament after suffering arm damage at the hands of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders at AEW Full Gear.

“The Mad King” Eddie Kingston won the inaugural Continental Classic in 2023, while “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada captured the 2024 tournament. This year’s event marks the third running of AEW’s annual round-robin showcase.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c this Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.