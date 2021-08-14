AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and commented on next week’s second episode of Rampage on TNT, which is the special “First Dance” edition of the show from the United Center in Chicago. This is expected to be the debut of CM Punk.

“I think everyone knows what to expect on the second episode of Rampage, which is titled ‘The First Dance.’ And I expect the anticipation will continue to build,” Khan said of next Friday’s Rampage in Chicago.

You can click here for Punk’s recent comments on if he will be at Rampage in Chicago, plus what he said about Darby Allin and Daniel Bryan.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT premiere will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. The one-hour show will feature TNT Champion Miro defending against Fuego del Sol, Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Title against Christian Cage, and hometown star Britt Baker defending the AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet in the main event. Join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

