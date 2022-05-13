AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to react to the AEW Dynamite ratings for Wednesday’s show.

As noted, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY drew 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TBS. Viewership was up 0.84% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 3.12%, and key demo viewership was up 2.14% from the previous week. You can click here for our full, detailed Dynamite ratings report.

In an update, Khan thanked the Dynamite viewers and touted how this was the 8th straight Wednesday that Dynamite has ranked in the top 5 shows on cable. He also mentioned how many fans felt this was one of AEW’s best shows.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork last night, our 8th straight Wednesday ranked top 5 on cable + many fans felt it was one of our best shows! We’re back on TNT for a big #AEWRampage tomorrow @ a special *early* timeslot 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT!,” he wrote.

Khan mentioned in a Wednesday afternoon tweet how this week’s Dynamite was “one of the strongest lineups of matches/segments” AEW has ever had.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

Matches and segments announced for Rampage are – The Death Triangle vs. Marq Quen, The Butcher and The Blade; a segment with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies; Ruby Soho vs. Riho in the quarterfinals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament; Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder; plus AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending against Frankie Kazarian. The episode was taped last night after Dynamite went off the air on Long Island, NY, and you can click here for full spoilers.

Stay tuned for more.

